The Legendary rapper, Treach of 90’s group Naughty By Nature airs out Ex-Wife/Children’s Mother, Pepa of iconic rap duo Salt & Pepa. He shared his frustration on how he felt when it came to Pepa’s parenting, her plastic surgery, and her alleged promiscuity.
According to Treach, Pepa used their children for ratings, snuck her underage daughter into clubs on camera, tried to turn his children against him, and she allegedly sleeps with guys in the industry that are younger than her children. We hope their issues can be resolved for the sake of the children. This rant all stemmed from the release of Pepa’s book titled, “Let’s Talk About Pep”.