Treach of 90’s Group Naughty By Nature Airs out Ex-Wife Pepa of Salt & Pepa

The Legendary rapper, Treach of 90’s group Naughty By Nature airs out Ex-Wife/Children’s Mother, Pepa of iconic rap duo Salt & Pepa. He shared his frustration on how he felt when it came to Pepa’s parenting, her plastic surgery, and her alleged promiscuity.

According to Treach, Pepa used their children for ratings, snuck her underage daughter into clubs on camera, tried to turn his children against him, and she allegedly sleeps with guys in the industry that are younger than her children. We hope their issues can be resolved for the sake of the children. This rant all stemmed from the release of Pepa’s book titled, “Let’s Talk About Pep”.

My journey of life for the world to see. #letstalkaboutpep #restocking @amazon get your copy!'🙌🏽 A post shared by Sandra Pepa D (@darealpepa) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

THROWBACK THURSDAY, SOMEBODY TELL MY EX-WIFE THIS OLD SCHOOL RAT YOUR BOOK IS FULL OF LIES YOU PRESS WHORE, YOU SOLD YOUR SOUL TO A HELL HOLE, & PUT MY KIDS IN THE MIDDLE FOR RATINGS.., YOU KNOW YA FUCKED UP RIGHT LMFAO!! A post shared by TreachTribe (@treachtribe) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT