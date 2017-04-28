Today, MMG Rapper Wale drops his long-awaited “Shine” album. The project features majors like Lil Wayne, Major Lazer, WizKid, G-Eazy, Travis Scott, Chris Brown and more! Below is the full track list.

Wale’s Shine Tracklist

1. “Thank God”

2. “Running Back” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

3. “Scarface Rozay Gotti”

4. “My Love” (Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa)

5. “Fashion Week” (Feat. G-Eazy)

6. “Colombia Heights” (Te Llamo) [Feat. J Balvin]

7. “CC White”

8. “Mathematics”

9. “Fish n Grits” (Feat. Travis Scott)

10. “Fine Girl” (Feat. Davido & Olamide)

11. “Heaven on Earth” (Feat. Chris Brown)

12. “My PYT”

13. “DNA”

14. “Smile” (Feat. Phil Adé & Zyla Moon)

This album is Wale’s fifth studio album with Atlantic Records and Maybach Music Group. Check out the full project here: https://atlanti.cr/shine