Will Kanye West Take Over ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ For His 40th Birthday?

If Ellen has her way, Yeezy will be front and center in our living rooms on his 40th born day.

Daytime TV talk show host Ellen Degeneres has hinted on her show that she’s love to have Kanye West bring in the big “four O” live on her show.

During an interview with West’s wife Kim Kardashian on her family talk show, Degeneres offered up a surprise birthday bash on her show for the Chi-Town rapper on June 8th (‘Ye’s born day) since Kim K had no idea what she was going to do for Yeezy’s 40th.