It doesn’t look like Kodak Black will be tagging along Future’s Nobody Safe Tour as originally expected. Future tweeted an updated flyer of the concert and there’s no sign of Kodak.

Although Kodak’s lawyer is expecting the “Tunnel Vision” rapper to be released soon, it doesn’t look like concert promoters are holding their breath. A$AP Ferg will now be touring alongside Future, Migos, and Tory Lanez.

Kodak was found guilty on five charges of violating his house arrest terms. On May 4th, we will find out if he has to face eight years or will be let off with a slap on the wrist.