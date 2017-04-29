‘Views’ Was Released On This Day A Year Ago

The day was April 29th, 2016 and Drake blessed the world with his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Views.

His hit singles “Hotline Bling”, “One Dance” featuring Wiz Kid and Kyla, and “Controlla” featuring Popcaan were dominating the air waves. However, the official album version of “Controlla” featured Beanie Man instead. There was also a leaked version of “Pop Style” featuring Jay-Z and Kanye West, that never made it to the album.

Views spent 13-consecutive weeks on Billboard 200, and became the first album on Apple Music to accumulate one billion streams.

