DAMN speaks volumes literally and figuratively

According to Billboard, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN debuted No.1 on the Billboard chart by selling 603,000 album units. DAMN’s sales have been the highest first-week sales of 2017 surpassing Champagne Papi’s More Life which moved 505,000 units the week following its March 18 release. Being two of the biggest artists in Hip Hop, the media loves to pin Drizzy and K.Dot against one another. But healthy competition is far from beef and although its been a couple of years since the “Poetic Justice” collab, Drake sent out his congrats to Kendrick for DAMN’s success.

Drake wrote on an Instagram post under Elliot Wilson’s photo that shows a screenshot of the reported final numbers for next week’s albums chart (DAMN.’s second week; More Life’s sixth). He wrote, “Amazing to see our music moving!!!”

A word from Drake 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TmT3CRbp7T — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) April 29, 2017

Despite “beef” portrayed in the media between the two rappers, Drake is very open to the idea of collaborating with Kendrick. A screen shot posted by Wilson shows a tweet that asks if there’s a hypothetical collab that can match up with the one on DJ Khaled’s new single, “Im The One.” Khalid snags Justin Beiber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne and Quavo. A fan commented that a track with Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar just might shut the rap game down. According to XXL the fan’s comment was liked by Drake. We hope Khalid is listening. In the meantime, we’ll wait.