One of the hottest artists out right now is Johnny Oz out of Broward County, Florida. His single Amigo has over a half of a million plays (over 2 Million total on his entire SoundCloud) & his fan base is growing daily. Gearing up for an upcoming tour & a new Mixtape, he recently dropped 2 more new songs by 2 major producers. One by arguably the biggest producer in the game Zaytoven, which is sure to get you & your friends up & dancing with its Trippy vibes. The other is by Super EDM DJ, AWT which is definitely gonna be one of the biggest records during the upcoming festival season. In 2016 he toured with YG, Lil Durk, & 21 Savage; & this year will be doing multiple tours as well including a 15 city North East Co-Headlining Tour for an intimate experience with his fans. 2017 might be the year that @johnnyozmusic breaks all the way through.

Below is Johnny’s single “Amigo” as well as his Twitter & Instagram.