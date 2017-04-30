As Sage‘s sophmore album, this sounds more like his 4th or 5th walk around the block. Listening from beginning to end you hear the confident delivery of a man who is well traveled and well experienced culturally. Lighthearted in his wit, but cold hearted in his grit Sage tells a story that allows us to travel to Portugal with him, as we sip perfectly aged red wine while admiring a beautiful young woman by pool side. The album transitions from lyrical intelligence to cocky braggadocio into full out british punk raging vibes. So, whether you want to be motivated to see the world, learn foreign fashion house names or jump off of a 8 ft high stage into a crowd of people with “distressed” denim. He has it all for you over DJ SwanQo’s bass heavy tracks.

Sage is no rookie to the game and as he enters his sophmore album into the universe he is slowly gaining pace and showing that he is a force to be respected in hip hop. His delivery is sharp, concise, rapid. His voice is clear and his bravado matches his the boldness of his iconic hair style. Currently calling the Bronx his home, this New York native is no stranger to foreign lands. One week on Sage’s instagram, or other social media accounts proves that his music and film talents take him around the globe.

– Apple Music (Pre-Order Link – Available Now)

https://itun.es/us/RcEkjb

– Tidal & Spotify

Credits:

Title 3 Pointer

Production DJ SwanQo

Director Sage English & DJ SwanQo

Camera Operator DJ SwanQo & Sean Allen

Drone Operator Kyle Blanchard

