Aaron Hernandez’ toxicology tests reportedly show that he did not use illegal substances before found dead in his prison cell. WCVB5 reports that sources close to the investigation came forth with autopsy details.

The former New England Patriot was serving a life sentence in a Massachusetts correctional center after being convicted in 2015 of murdering of Odin Lloyd in 2013. Two weeks ago, he faced a double-murder conviction for a 2012 incident [April 14, 2017]. Hernandez was acquitted of these additional murder convictions but still had to return to Souza Baranowski Correctional Center to fulfill his previous life sentence. Days after the court’s decision, Prison officials discovered him hanging in his cell days later [Wednesday, April 19] and pronounced him dead soon thereafter. While rumors speculated his sexuality and motivation for suicide, police investigated his death.

WCVB5 says that investigation has led to drug testing—results now coming back negative, including for the use of synthetic marijuana.