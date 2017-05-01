Produkt is a Hip Hop artist from the Bronx who’s grass-root philosophy in building a fan base has netted him millions of video view, over 1.4 million plays on Soundcloud and over 180, 000 social media followers. Produkt’s 2014 debut single “Hold It Down” was ranked on the Billboard Top 100 for 9 weeks peaking at #12. His 2015 mixtape (only his 2nd project), broke a Livemixtape.com record for fastest independent release to break into their all-time most downloaded bodies of work surpassing big names like Kendrick Lamar and Young Thug debut mixtapes. With a strong foundation of hardcore Hip Hop fans who have embraced him for his lyrical ability, the NY emcee is looking to break out to a wider audience with the type of songs that can reach the masses without alienating his current supporters. He has a lot of ammo ready for his competition. “Man Down” is packed with hard-knocking beats and is a warning to everyone who has yet to see Produkt coming. Check out the track below.