Desmone Jerome aka BTY YoungN‘, a recent prospect of Birdman‘s Cash Money Records imprint, was shot and killed over the weekend in New Orleans. The up and coming rapper was only 27 years old.

Jerome was shot several times at a Shell gas station on Airline Highway in the Hollygrove section of New Orleans on Saturday night(April 29) and died on the scene.

Last year, Jerome won “Breakthrough Artist” of the year at the 2016 Nola Music Awards. He was dropping music videos and releasing mixtapes, such as his 2016 effort “I Ain’t Sorry for the Wait” – a play on mixtapes released by Cash Money Records’ marquee artist, Lil Wayne.

With his newfound success, BTY YoungN was headed on a sure shot path to perhaps joining Lil Wayne at Cash Money. Just a few weeks ago, the paperwork to hash out a deal to sign Jerome had arrived from Bryan “Birdman” Williams, Cash Money’s co-founder and CEO.

Representatives of Cash Money Records did not respond Sunday to requests for comment. Birdman, posted a Facebook message around 2 p.m. Sunday that showed a photo of Jerome as well as the words “#RIP” and “#gonebutnevaforgotten.”