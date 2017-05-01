Originally filed by the former Xscape singer Tomike Cottie, the divorce from her husband, famed rapper/actor Clifford “T.I.” Harris, will allegedly be finalized and heard in a court of law.

Tiny cites repetitive attention from women received by T.I. is a hard pill to swallow in a marriage in a recent interview with Essence‘s Yes, Girl! podcast.

“It’s crazy because they don’t really care. Women today, they don’t really care that it’s just for a night. So how can a man? They keep throwing it and keep throwing it. Like, how are they supposed to stay normal and just faithful when this is going on all day, all night? It’s a lot.”

The couple have three children together and both have children from previous relationship. Their reality TV show/family life T.I. And Tiny: The Family Hustle, will end after six successful seasons.