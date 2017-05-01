Tyrese has been teasing his Instagram followers lately.

First he previewed what was possibly the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise a week after The Fate of the Furious was released in a now deleted Instagram post.

Already?! Tyrese previews what could possibly be the ninth installment of the #fastandfurious series #fast9 🚘 #Damn I didn’t even see #furious8 yet A post shared by 🐝🐝 (@miss2bees) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Last night he was watching his critically acclaimed, coming of age drama Baby Boy on VH1, and posted a clip of the scene where Yvette (Taraji P. Henson) confronted Jody about his night at the strip club. The caption read: “Sequel to Baby Boy coming soon….. #BabyBoyComingOfAge shout to @johnsingleton”

John Singleton served as the helmsman, producer, and writer for the 2001 film. Did he reconnect with Tyrese for a sequel? Will Taraji reprise her role as Yvette? Will Jody finally grow up and be a man? Find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z.