“Flow God” serves as the first visual off of Flamo’s debut playlist New Blues which is available on Soundcloud now! The song shows off Flamo’s impeccable flow which has much rhythm and is highly advanced. He keeps the attention of the listener from start to finish.

Flamo is a member of the VibeShttOnly (VSO) collective alongside emerging artist TracksByRoc. Check out the visual below and don’t forget to share with your following.



Listen to New Blues on SoundCloud now!



Twitter- @FlowGodFlamo

Instagram- @FlowGodFlamo.VSO

Snapchat- FlowGodFlamo.VSO

Facebook- FlowGodFlamo.VSO

Youtube- FlowGodFlamo VSO