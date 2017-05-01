Joolz Balla coming straight out of Bellport, New York, is here to make a statement in Hip Hop industry. At the early age of 15, Joolz Balla started homing his rapping and songwriting skills. Today he has an incredible project called Money Talk My Lingo and a group project named Wild Hunits The Monopoly. Currently, Joolz has a smash hit single called “Gang Gang Gang Gang”. The visuals to the video are raw, real and honest. Plain and simple, Joolz Balla is the TRUTH! Not only by his words, but he backs them up with actions.

