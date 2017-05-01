Footage leaked of Quavo throwing a football in a basketball hoop from a long distance a few weeks ago. It’s apparent that the scene came from the video shoot for “11 Birds,” which is a new single Migos just released through Champ Sports.

The song is “inspired by Julio Jones” who is the NFL Atlanta Falcon’s superstar player. It’s brilliant that Migos can use drug wordplay and still manage to turn it into a single about the Atlanta Falcons. The video is fun and genuine, showing the Atlanta rap stars playing around with a football, vibing in the studio, and dancing with children. Check it out below: