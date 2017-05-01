Gabby Douglas is the latest person to be honored as a Barbie ‘shero’.

The honor is given to women who inspire other girls and women by breaking boundaries, making it possible for anyone to be anything they want to be. This perfectly describes the olympic gold medalist who was the first African American in Olympic history to become an all-around champion.

The beautiful doll is dressed in Gabby’s signature stars and stripes leotard, coordinated with a pink and black Nike warm up suit. Gabby posted up a picture holding her Barbie doll and expressed her enthusiasm in the Instagram post below:

i am so excited to announce that you can now have your very own Gabby Douglas @Barbie doll, what an honor! get yours now!! link in bio 😍😘 #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on May 1, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

Other honorees of Barbie’s Shero collection include Misty Copeland, Ava Duvernay, Emmy Rossum, and many more phenomenal women.