Make Up Forever’s latest collaboration has users feeling sweet, sexy, and savage. Singer Kehlani launched two collections focusing on eyes as an expansion of the brand’s Aqua XL Color franchise.

Aqua XL holds claims to a 24-hour coverage in rich and bold colors. And to Make Up Forever, someone as bold as the SweetSexySavage artist is the perfect person to combine artistic talents with. The brand’s CEO Nicolas Cordier said, “Kehlani embodies the beautiful fearlessness of her generation. She is the perfect performer to represent the new AQUA XL product collections’ with high performance formulas that never quit.”

Kehlani’s additions to the brand include new Aqua XL Color Paint cream eyeshadows and Aqua XL Ink Liner liquid eyeliners, which will go on sale in May. Just after the release of her debut album, this collaboration adds another first to the singer’s career. “This is my first artistic collaboration with any brand and I am so happy to be in this amazing group of people who inspire me daily with their passion for makeup and for this awesome brand,” she said.

As a result of the partnership, Make Up Forever will follow Kehlani along her tour and photoshoots, with makeup artists in charge of complementing her style. Kehlani also appears in the 2017 AQUA XL campaign which you can catch a peek of below: