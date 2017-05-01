Oscar de la Renta’s success spanned continents—from dressing celebrities and government officials to earning renowned awards in the fashion industry through his work at leading fashion houses – including his own. Yet, he never could forget his birthplace in the Dominican Republic, and gave back to his community as much as possible. De la Renta once success spanned continents—from dressing celebrities and government officials to earning renowned awards in the fashion industry through his work at leading fashion houses – including his own. Yet, he never could forget his birthplace in the Dominican Republic, and gave back to his community as much as possible. De la Renta once said , “My greatest strength is knowing who I am and where I come from—my island.” Almost three years after the beloved designer’s death, his giving legacy continues in his Caribbean homeland.

Oscar de la Renta Pediatric Center opened its doors last week [Wednesday, April 26] in Veron Punta Cana, Altagracia. The healthcare facility came from the works of tourism organization Grupo Puntacana Foundation, who wanted to honor de la Renta for contributing both designs to their resort and philanthropic efforts to the community as a co-investor and resident. Grupo Puntacana Foundation partnered with nearby facilities and government officials to make the pediatric center possible. Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina and the designer's widow Annette de la Renta were in attendance at the Oscar de la Renta Pediatric Center's ribbon cutting as well as Grupo Puntacana CEO Frank Rainieri who said in a statement , "This facility means a great deal to us. It is the result of a shared mission with Oscar de la Renta to ensure that the children in our region will thrive for generations to come."

The center seeks to better medical services around Veron Punta Cana with top-notch staff and equipment, catering to over 15,000 children under age of 16. Ranging from routine checkups and immunizations to ailments and scans, staff will perform a medley of services to up to 60 children a day. Additonally, these services will be of no cost to families—except for small laboratory fees.