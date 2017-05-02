Are you ready? Jordan Brand is adding A “Bred” colorway of the Air Jordan 1.

Another eye-catching colorway is coming this June and will be decked out using the Air Jordan 1 model. The colorway will come in black/red and will be similar to an exclusive release in 2001 that was only available in Japan. The details on the Air Jordan 1 include tumbled leather, small red hints on the Nike air tongue label and the insole. Reminding you of the all-white black air force 1’s, the Air Jordan 1 comes just in time for your summer festivities. These are most definitely going to be one of the most sought after kicks of the summer.

Are you going to cop a pair of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Black/Red? Check out images of the sneaker in the gallery below. You can purchase the Air Jordan 1 High OG Black/Red at a set price of $160 on June 20th at Jordan Brand retailers nationwide.