Words by: Omari White

From The Source Magazine Issue #271 | 2017

This NBA season has picked up from where it ended last year; but with a lot of flavor and a lot of sauce. Thus far, Russell Westbrook is just flat out showing fans why he has too much sauce. Other than being on track to make history by joining Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the lone single season triple double averaging kings, Westbrook has been holding it down for the Thunder franchise. If the playoffs ended today, OKC would be seeded 6th, which is great compared to the fact Kevin Durant swapped in his Thunder jersey for the NBA’s high scoring marauders in the Golden State Warriors. James Harden of the Rockets has not only stepped up in his new position as a point guard but he’s been the main catalyst of why the Rockets are surprisingly 20 games over .500 and 3rd in the West. “Fear The Beard” has elevated his game and the numbers don’t lie (28.6 PPG, 11.6 APG, 8.2 RPG). Coach Pop continues to not skip a beat as his Spurs continues to stay consistent thanks to his new leading man known as “The Claw”, Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers are in position to make major noise come playoff time as the opportunity in Blake Griffin to become the superstar has his name written all over it. But fans don’t sleep on those Baby Wolves. Wiggins has slowly become more confident after each game and Karl Anthony Towns is showing fans glimpse of why one day he will become an NBA MVP.

Meanwhile in the East, it seems like Cleveland are just another “playmaker” away from repeating as NBA champs according to the basketball bible known as the King James version. As Uncle Drew continues to show fans why he is deserving of his first All Star game start, the defending champs are possibly looking for another scoring option to help take the scoring load off of Love, Bron and Kyrie. Will we see Melo teaming up with former teammates JR Swish and Iman in Believe-Land?! After all, the Knicks have been a major disappointment as the front office may decide to let the scoring machine go. But don’t worry #KnicksTape, the future is bright in which they may sneak into the playoffs with Derrick Rose returning to MVP form, Porzinigis is having a stellar sophomore season and the hustle play/court awareness on display in Kyle O’Quinn will have the Garden be a lituation just like the 2011 season. The future of hoops in Milwaukee is brighter than the lights of Times Square as Giannis “The Great Freak” Antetokounmpo is showing flashes of him being the next big international superstar in the league. The city of Brotherly Love has something to smile about with the long overdue hype known as Joel Embiid. The former Jayhawk great has been living up to his name…and having everyone trusting the process a game at a time. The Celtics are looking like a dangerous team no one wants to face come playoff time thanks to the stellar play of Isaiah Thomas. Meanwhile, the Hornets are in position to be the sleeper squad come playoff time as Kemba Walker is having a career season right now. Drake’s boys in the 6 are looking like constant contenders but fans are willing to see if they are finally going to get over the hump and dethrone Cleveland as the Kings of the East. Kyle Lowry and Demar Derozen has a huge task on their hands but it’s going to look like the dynamic duo will have to wait another year as the Cavs are in position to reign supreme in the East for a hot minute.

Overall, it seems like this will be a two way relay race back to the biggest stage of them all. The way the Warriors have been lighting it up with the Splash Brothers and Durantula has Golden State look like the league’s Alliance of Evil by just blowing out teams left and right. Expect them to make a return to the NBA Finals to face none other than your defending champs, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, the Warriors will be reign supreme as NBA champs and not become a victim again to a iconic “blowing a 3-1 meme” just as last year’s team and the Cleveland Indians. The X factor of this win will be none other than Kevin Durant as his length, versatility and scoring ability will be in too much to handle and once Steph Curry feeds off to energy like this, in the words of Mark Jackson “Mama, There Goes That Man” as the reigning MVP will be dialing it up from Pluto.