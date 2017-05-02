Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks are no strangers when it comes to going toe to toe with each other in debates, but this time Lil’ Yachty got a chance to join in on the discussion and things get pretty intense.

On the latest episode of Complex’s new web series “Everyday Struggle”, the duo sat down with Lil’ Yachty to discuss his new album, the controversial cover, and his view on Hip-Hop. During the interview, Lil’ Yachty revealed that he initially felt pressure with his latest release due to the fact it was the first one he considered an album.

“Honestly with this album, I felt a lot more pressure. I think it’s because this is the first project that I am considering an album. I know people are probably like, you have three other projects, which technically can be considered albums, but this is the first project that I have personally labeled one and I just want it to be good, so I approached it different creatively and I took it more serious.”

In regards to the controversial cover, Joe Budden inquired about the creative concept that Yachty was trying to convey after clarifying that Yachty, in fact, came up with the idea for the cover on his own. During the seemingly hostile moment, Budden asks Yachty, “who was [he] trying to reach” with the cover using the selected imagery including a “white girl with funny hair” and “two dudes kissing.”

Lil’ Yachty, responded that his idea to feature the imagery came from his desire to spread the message of “believe in yourself” and “love yourself.”

“I think the message is simple,” Yachty said, “If you look at it, it’s really to just believe in yourself and love yourself. In the picture, it shows all stages of life. My music is the same, it speaks to the message of stay positive and love yourself. I am the outcast of the Hip-Hop game, so I chose to put all outcasts on my cover.”

Things seem to take a turn when Lil’ Yachty revealed that despite the criticism of his music that he is happy daily to be in the game.

“You can’t tell me you wake up every day happy 24/7, because to say that you are lying,” Budden said.

In response, Yachty held his own saying looking at where he comes from keeps him happy regardless.

“When you come from living in a dorm room with no clothes, no girls, no cars and then you go to having three cars, girls, and money; you can’t help but be genuinely happy that things are moving in a positive direction.”

Watch the intense interview below.