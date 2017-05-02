With the second round of the NBA Playoffs in full swing, I wanted to share that Joey BadA$$, in collaboration with Mtn Dew, has just released the music video for the single “Victory,” a motivational track that features lyrical nods to basketball. The video is set to celebrate this year’s NBA postseason and features premier current Team DEW NBA Stars such as Russell Westbrook, Devin Booker, CJ McCollum, Myles Turner and Emmanuel Mudiay.

The ‘Victory’ music video was shot during a live performance from Joey Bada$$ during All-Star 2017 at DEW’s Courtside HQ Event in New Orleans. The collaboration is the first project from the DEWxNBA Courtside Project, a unique collaboration by Mtn Dew that brings together NBA players and trendsetters across style, art and music.

The hit song, which currently appears as the background track on TNT’s NBA playoff telecasts first dropped in February for NBA All-Star.