Since the 1990’s Memphis has been home to a prosperous rap movement for Hip Hop greats such as Yo Gotti, Juicy J, Dj Paul, Young Dolph, Eight Ball & MJG + more that have taken a southern sound global and laid the foundation for the next generation of rap. Head 45 minutes West of Memphis, just across the bridge and you will arrive in a small town called “Parkin” Arkansas population of less than 2,000 people but home to one of the souths top prospects Tony Swag.

You may recall Tony Swag as 1/2 of the duo Dirty Ark Boyz that released the banger “TMIH” with Young Dolph & Sonny Digital last year. Now Swag steps out on his own to release his solo project BIG TONY.

“This project was just for the people in my city. I got over 100 songs done. Almost a whole project with Zaytoven and a single with Gucci coming soon. But it was important for me to put this out first. Where I’m from I’m the big homie they call me Big Tony. This is the story, the motivation, this is the blueprint to how i made it out.”

Swag offers 18 songs raw and uncut. No features, No big name producers, No Gimmicks. Just a captivating story told over hard hitting beats with authentic rhymes and catchy melodies to solidify BIG TONY as a fan favorite and soon to be street classic.

