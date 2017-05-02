Reebok Introduces Two New Unisex Packs For The ZOKU RUNNER Sneaker Set For May

The Newly introduced, ZOKU RUNNER sneaker with ULTRAKNIT technology is set to release two new unisex packs on May 1st for the summer: the Lux Pack and the Gum Pack.

The ZOKU RUNNER is a display of Reebok’s advanced design and creative directional style. The shoe pays homage to the ZOKU’s Japanese translation – “to be continued” or “to be part of a tribe” – the ZOKU RUNNER is a direct descendant of the original Classic, celebrating the brand’s Vector through a modernized and updated silhouette. The ZOKU RUNNER represents the pinnacle of product evolution, paying homage from various Reebok designs from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The ZOKU RUNNER ULTRAKNIT Lux Pack includes two sneaker styles that are subdued in tone – skull grey and urban grey – with subtle translucent TPU overlays and a contrasting, eye-catching heel counter.

The ZOKU RUNNER ULTRAKNIT Gum Pack are bolder in style, paying homage to Reebok Classic’s retro colorways with an all white as well as all black upper for the two sneaker styles, complete with a gumsole for material interest.

Both packs will be available for $115 starting May 1st on http://www.reebok.com/us/zoku_runner and select retailers worldwide.