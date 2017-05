Style Sector: What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore At The Met Gala

Style Sector: What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore At The Met Gala

The annual Met Gala took place last night [May 1st] in New York City featuring top names in entertainment who came out in their finest for the carpet presentation.

This year’s theme was an sartorial tribute to COMME des GARCONS. Check out some of major looks that set the scene for the grand event.

RIHANNA

PHARRELL & HELEN LASICHANH

JADEN SMITH

WIZ KHALIFA