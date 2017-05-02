Vevo recently announced that it would be launching a redesigned home page for iOS devices, New Home. This sleek and user friendly mobile experience is now live.

[What]:

Vevo’s New Home, the foundation of our mobile experience, went live today.

Now available on i0S, New Home will be rolled out across other platforms in the coming months. The sleek, user friendly design highlights the immense depth of Vevo’s catalog, playlists, and original content, and directly responds to the data we have, for how our audience wants to interact with the content they love.

[Key Features]:

– New design layout for users to quickly recognise playlists and videos each time the user engages with the app

– Artist stations which jump into artist specific playlists

– Access to playlists curated by Vevo’s in house editorial team, specific to time of day, mood or genre

– Completely localized playlist experience my genre and market.

– Dynamic personalization, meaning that the more the user engages, the more personal the experience will become, surfacing relevant playlists based on artists they have told us they love. The experience orients to what you like.

o Uniquely personalized home for each user, tailored specifically for their own preferences (person A’s home will be vastly different than person B’s). New home will continue to be highly curated for you, the more time/energy/effort you spend on Vevo