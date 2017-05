This Saturday [May 6th] Solange and Rae Sremmurd will headline Washington, D.C.’s Broccoli Cit Festival. The event will also include other major acts like 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Alunageorge, Rapsody, Smino, and more.

The concert will kicks off at noon and will go on until 10pm.Ticket are on sale on the official website here. Check out the full lineup below.