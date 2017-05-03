The Cavs are currently in the NBA playoffs competing against the Toronto Raptors with a 1-0 lead on Drizzy’s guys. During the season, the cavs were having trouble with their big men in the inside and needed some help in the middle. Cleveland Cavaliers Coach, Tyronn Lue revealed on ESPN’s Lockdown podcast that he approached Kevin Garnett in hopes of making an NBA comeback.

I was like, ‘Man, you should come back and play for me.’ He was like, ‘Man, you all have a lot going on over there. That was before we hit our stride like we’re playing well now. He was like, ‘If you and [James] Posey were still playing, I would come.’ But he said, ‘But y’all are coaching and y’all are going through what you’re going through.’ He said, ‘Ah, I’m going to sit this one out.’ I said, ‘OK. We’ll call you next year.’

In other news, they ended up signing Andrew Bogut on March 2nd to fill up the holes in the inside, he then suffered a season-ending injury against the Miami Heat and the cavs ended up losing the top spot in teh eastern conference due to loss of Bogut.

With the Cavs up 1-0 in the playoffs against the raptors it looks like they won’t have any trouble making the Eastern Conference Finals.