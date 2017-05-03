Today in Source News Flash: Chris Brown has a new double album in the works and he shared with his fans yesterday (May 2) the list of all 40 tracks. You can see all the titles here. Beyoncé is set to release a new collector’s box set titled “How To Make A Lemonade.” It will include 600+ page coffee table book, double vinyl LP, as well as audio and visual album downloads. For $299.99 it is available for pre-order now. Ja Rule and his fellow Fyre Festival organizer Billy McFarland are having a bad week. Just days after being sued for $100 million, another lawsuit was filed against them and their company for “breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and fraud.” The suit, which was filed in L.A., says that the organizers knew full well that they couldn’t deliver the luxurious festival that they promised, but took peoples’ money anyway.

adidas Originals is set to release an all new version of the Tubular Instinct BOOST model with this cream-hued creation. Dutch brand Patta took to the Caribbean to capture the look book for their upcoming Summer 2017 collection.

Two white police officers will not face federal charges in the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling last year in Baton Rouge, La.

On what would have been his sister’s 23rd birthday, Isaiah Thomas put the Celtics on his back, scoring 29 of his 53 points in the fourth quarter and in overtime to propel Boston to a 2-0 series lead.

Come back tomorrow for more and hit SUBSCRIBE on our YouTube to never miss a beat.