NY based brand, KITH has collaborated with adidas to produce three eye-catching colorways of the adidas adiZero Prime Boost.

The combination of primeknit and boost has been a winning formula for the three stripes with the Ultra Boost and NMD series and remains a limited sneaker. You will now have a chance at purchasing from the three different colorways. The boost midsole comes equipped with signature comfort and a energy slip-on woven upper that is constructed with new breath-ability room and coming summer 2017 season. The silhouette is part of a long lineage of performance footwear and has been worn in seven of the 10 fastest marathons. The shoe features identical tooling and a full boost midsole designed for fast training and racing.

You can purchase all colorways including Energy Red, Mystery Blue and Olive Green in-store and online at a set price of $200, you can expect a nationwide release at a later date on adidas.com.

Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.