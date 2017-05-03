Mona Scott-Young is spreading her wings and branching out into the world of biopics, quite different from the drama of reality television and the highly successful Love & Hip Hop series. Nonetheless, staying true to the origins of Hip Hop one way or another, Young’s first biopic under her Monami Entertainment will tell the official story of the 90s girl group Xscape. This authorized biopic will feature the groups original members, Kandi Buruss-Tucker, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and LaTocha and Tamika Scott.

Contrary to a recent announcement made by TV One which seems to be airing an unauthorized Xcape biopic in the near future, Young and the group members are still shopping their biopic around to networks. According to Xscape:

We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xcape story to the world. This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, an the return of Xscape. We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic (TV One’s unauthorized biopic of the group) on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never represent our true story.

In addition to the upcoming biopic, Xscape also announced their reunion tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut single, ‘Just Kickin’ It” and their debut album “Hummin Comin At Cha”. We know that anything Mona Scott-Young touches turns gold, as for the same with the Xscape. 90s R & B lovers have a lot to be excited about.