Netflix just dropped the action-filled first trailer for Marvel’s “Defenders” and it’s amazing

Netflix just dropped the action-filled first trailer for Marvel’s “Defenders” and it’s amazing

Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and DareDevil are seen together in fighting form in the first trailer for Marvel’s “Defenders”.

The Marvel universe always made hints to other superheroes in different series, but the Netflix universe has especially been setting up the stage for their own team up using The Night Nurse (Rosario Dawson) connecting them all together.

Unlike “The Avengers”, “The Defenders” are not seen as overarching icons saving the world, but neighborhood people just trying to battle to keep New York safe. These street level plot lines and honest portrayals from the actors Michael Colter (Luke Cage), Charlie Cox (DareDevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) make these heroes more relatable.

I’m honestly just waiting to see the hallway fight scene that DareDevil made so famous in full action with the rest of the heroes. Watch the first trailer here: