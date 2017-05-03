Are you guys ready?

Nike has officially added more additional colors of the Nike Air Shake NDestrukt, the 90’s ultimate hit. One of the sickest sneakers to ever be created paying homage to one of the best NBA players to ever live. Nike has consigned Dennis Rodman’s all-out hustle and his everyday weirdness with the asymmetrical lacing system and tumbled leather worm-like shroud overlay. There are so many uptempo models that have been added colorways and it looks like the “Triple White” is here.

There’s no word yet on an official Release Date but we will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release of the Air Shake NDestrukt in “Triple White.”