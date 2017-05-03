Dope Entertainment joins forces with Rolling Loud Music festival happening May 5-7th in Miami.

The annual festival kicked off back in 2015 with over 6,700 attendees for the major show that headlined Schoolboy Q, Juicy J, A$AP FERG, Action Bronson, Travi$ Scott and more. The next year far more promotion was demanded and the crowd increased to 15,000.

This year, Rolling Loud will now be held in Bayfront Park – downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay, and even more fans will be able to experience the fest! Check out the official line up below.