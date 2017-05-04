A Classic OG Sneaker is on the way…..

The Air Jordan 1 is simple and a classic that features a white leather construction contrasted throughout the upper with metallic red details on the the swoosh and on the ankle collar. Other details of the shoe include red on the inner liner, wings on the ankle, rubber outsole and Nike air on the tongue. Who’s excited about these re-releasing? Many are calling it one of the best Air Jordan comebacks.

No release date has yet been revealed. Check out images of the Air Jordan 1 Metallic Red below.