“America’s Most Hated” is a music group based out of California. The members of the group are Malcolm, PapaKannon, Ocho, and Bread Mane. The young stars all grew up together and had a passion for music. This is what inspired them to formulate a rap group. Their primary goal is to keep the West Coast alive. Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, and Tyga have been doing an amazing job, but this group feels like there is still something missing.

America’s Most Hated music group looks to make it big like NWA, so they decided to drop an exclusive self titled mixtape on May 1st. On this tape you can expect to hear a mixture of trap music, the love/lust all men have for women, and the lavish lifestyle we all dream about living. After reviewing this body of work, we encourage you all to check it out below:

Mixtape Link : https://mxtpz.me/a/124578