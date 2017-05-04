Jay-z is celebrating a brand new capsule collection for his iconic album Reasonable Doubt. The Roc was introduced to the world by Kareem Biggs Burke, Emory Jones and Blaine Halvorson’s MadeWorm. Celebrating a masterpiece with an exclusive collaboration with inspired album-inspired graphics. The collection includes outerwear, sweats, tees and comes with callouts to the seminal LP. The collection is handmade that feature tracks and lyrics all-over the pieces.

“When we got with him and saw what he could bring out from studying Jay, the music, the lifestyle and the movement we created, we thought it was perfect match,” said Burke of the partnership with Halvorson. “Emory and myself are part of the curation process, but as far as the design, that’s all in Blaine’s hands.” In a statement, Jay himself added that the “capsule celebrates a time when we were dreamers. It captures that time perfectly.”

You can now purchase from the collection here.