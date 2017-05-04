Chance The Rapper and More To Perform At Austin City Limits Fest | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: The lineup for annual Austin City Limits Festival has been announced. Chance The Rapper, Gorillaz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more are set to hit the stage in October.

Tyler, The Creator shuts down the rumors about possible new album coming soon – read more on the story here. Erykah Badu will be embarking on tour this weekend. She will make stops at multiple nationwide festivals as well as in countries like Japan or The Netherlands. Check out the full list of dates here.

The Jordan brand officially unveiled the Air Jordan 5 “Fab Five.” However, the shoe will only be available for friends and family of the brand. adidas Skateboarding has linked with French skate outfit Hélas, here for a limited edition collection of footwear and apparel, inspired by ’80s tennis fashion.

Facebook has announced that it will be hiring 3,000 new employees whose sole responsibility will be to monitor violent videos across the platform.

San Antonio Spurs tied the Western Conference semifinals last night, 1–1, winning against Houston Rockets 121–96.

