A Detroit graffiti artist respected for his work on the streets as well as in galleries has died following a fall through a roof Sunday at a Detroit art space.

Jordan (Tead) Vaughn, 34, made a reputation for himself in Detroit’s street art scene over the past 20 years. The Trenton-reared artist was known for being able to seamlessly blend various styles to create an approach that was pulled from the early days of graffiti yet uniquely his own.

Henry Ford Hospital reported this morning that Vaughn was listed in critical condition. Later this afternoon, hospital spokeswoman Tammy Battaglia said the family wants people to know that Vaughn, who had made the decision to be an organ donor, died Monday. Funeral arrangements are pending.

The Detroit Fire Department confirmed that an ambulance call for a fall through a roof was made at 5:53 p.m.Sunday at 1331 Holden Street, where Make Art Work is based. Jason Blake, 34, had known Tead for over 20 years and was with him when the accident happened at the complex near Detroit’s New Center neighborhood.