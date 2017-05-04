The R&B legend, Erykah Badu will be embarking on a worldwide tour very, very soon. She will be making stops at festivals such as FYF Fest on July 22 in Los Angeles, Calif. and Meadows Festival on Sept. 16 in Queens, New York. She will also be taking her music to Japan, U.K., the Netherlands and more.
The ‘Badu Vs. Everything‘ tour looks to be tied to recent 20th anniversary of her debut album Baduizm.
Check out the full list of dates:
May 6 Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Funk Fest
May 19 Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Funk Fest
May 27 Houston, TX – Houston Arena Theater
May 28 New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena
July 6 & 7 London, England – Hammerstein Theater
July 8 Paris, France – Palais Des Sports
July 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands – North Sea Jazz Fest
July 11 Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Fest
July 12 Tuscany, Italy – Lucca Summer Fest
July 14 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tivoli Gardens
July 15 Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz Festival
July 20 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
July 22 Los Angeles, CA – Exposition Park
August 10 Philadelphia, PA – TBA
August 12 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Funk Fest
August 13 Richmond, VA – TBA
September 1 Dallas, TX- Riverfront Jazz Fest
September 15 Newark, NJ – TBA
September 16 Queens, NY – The Meadows Music & Arts Fest
October 1, 3, 6 and 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Billboard Live
October 7 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Soul Camp Fest
October 9 – Osaka, Japan – Billboard Live