The R&B legend, Erykah Badu will be embarking on a worldwide tour very, very soon. She will be making stops at festivals such as FYF Fest on July 22 in Los Angeles, Calif. and Meadows Festival on Sept. 16 in Queens, New York. She will also be taking her music to Japan, U.K., the Netherlands and more.

The ‘Badu Vs. Everything‘ tour looks to be tied to recent 20th anniversary of her debut album Baduizm.

Check out the full list of dates:

May 6 Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Funk Fest

May 19 Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Funk Fest

May 27 Houston, TX – Houston Arena Theater

May 28 New Orleans, LA – Lakefront Arena

July 6 & 7 London, England – Hammerstein Theater

July 8 Paris, France – Palais Des Sports

July 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands – North Sea Jazz Fest

July 11 Montreux, Switzerland – Montreux Jazz Fest

July 12 Tuscany, Italy – Lucca Summer Fest

July 14 Copenhagen, Denmark – Tivoli Gardens

July 15 Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz Festival

July 20 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

July 22 Los Angeles, CA – Exposition Park

August 10 Philadelphia, PA – TBA

August 12 Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Funk Fest

August 13 Richmond, VA – TBA

September 1 Dallas, TX- Riverfront Jazz Fest

September 15 Newark, NJ – TBA

September 16 Queens, NY – The Meadows Music & Arts Fest

October 1, 3, 6 and 12 – Tokyo, Japan – Billboard Live

October 7 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Soul Camp Fest

October 9 – Osaka, Japan – Billboard Live