The first Girls Girls Girls brunch party kick’d off last weekend [April 30th] at Solomon & Kuff in Harlem. This event was hosted by some of the most influential and had a line up of 5 of the dopest female DJ’s in town setting the vibe and turn up. Master violinist Eliano Braz provided music for the brunch, surrealist artist Ruthy Valdez did live painting, and the talented belly dancer Samantha Diaz gave a special performance.

The concept was developed by Actor/Model Jason Hurt and his company Prime Time Events. The vision for Girls Girls Girls series is to produce unforgettable experiential events collaborating with a diverse group of influencers and talent across the various creative industries. This is a culture clash and with this brunch party they hope to extend the opportunity to spread love, peace and positive vibes! Check out the highlight photos from the amazing event.

Photos by Laura Gauchh

Hosts: @JeromeLamarr @Jason.Hurt @_Yah_Yah @paulnickerson @breezmariie @Venusrose @missbelafonte

DJ’s: @quianparks @Angelanddren @odalys.ny @djfanniemae