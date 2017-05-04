We have gotten word that Virgil abloh and his Off-White brand will collaborate with some of the most sought after Air Jordans in the history of Jordan Brand and we are just as excited as you are. No official details have been revealed on which models to expect, but we do you a photo of what to expect.

From the image above of a Off-White x Nike Vapormax with deconstructed swoosh branding, a vintage inspired tongue, a speckled flyknit, a black outsole unit and ‘Nike” adorned right above the outsole unit. One of the most sought after kicks this year is the Nike Vapormax. Virgil is known as one of the best designers and we most defintely should expect some heat for the feets.