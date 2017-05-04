Kodak Black has been sentenced to 364 days in county jail for violating his house arrest.

According to on the scene reporter Brett Clarkson of the Florida newspaper The Sun Sentinel, if he completes life skills courses in jail, he could apparently be out in a month.

Prior to the sentencing, it was reported by Todd Tongen that Kodak had fired two of his attorneys, Gary Kollin and Allan Stephen Zamren, hiring Brad Cohen.

At a hearing in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom today (May 4), Kodak made his plea to the judge. He apologized to his family, friends, and fans for making repeated mistakes, and Michael Kushner from Atlantic Records said the label is willing to hire a full-time mentor and advisor to help counsel Kodak. New attorney Brad Cohen, ahead of the sentencing, told the court that allegations in police documents against his client were “one-sided” and that he was not a “danger to the community.” According to Clarkson, Cohen added that Kodak was a “good kid” who “treats everyone well.”

As of press time, there have been no further comments from Kodak’s camp. We will keep you updated as this story develops.