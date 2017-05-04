The Nike Air Max Plus In “Metallic Gold” Releasing Later This Month

Sneakerheads are buzzing over the Nike Air Max 97′ Metallic Gold set to release on the 18th, but a Nike Air Max Plus is coming in the exact same colorway.

You will have a chance to purchase the Nike Air Max Plus In Metallic Gold on May 17th at select Nike retailers. This comes from a grouping of kicks that are helping celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Air Max 97 along with the Air Max 95.

Check out images of the Nike Air Max Plus “Metallic Gold” in the gallery below.

Nike Air Max Plus “Metallic Gold”

Colorway: Metallic Gold/Metallic Gold-University Red

Style #: 887092-700

Release Date: May 17, 2017

Price: $150