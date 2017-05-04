Last night, Nicki Minaj reposted a fake image created by a fan that listed the Met Gala Best Dressed. The fictional description had her at number one on USA Today, Forbes, Sydney Morning, Style B!stro, Indian Express, Vanity Fair, Vogue, Allure, E! News, Cosmopolitan, Billboard, and more! There were over 23 publications and Nicki proudly posted.

As the comments came in many fans told her to delete it because actually over 70 percent of the “claimed” sources did not mention her. Once confirmed Nick deleted the post, and Rihanna instead of Remy Ma – jumped on the gram with a “clap-back.”

Rihanna did not post a list, instead she posted actually facts of winning the best dressed on all of those magazines with a caption, “casual.”