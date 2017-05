When you’re talking about the New Jersey hip-hop scene two names are always debatable at Number 1 & 2, Foe Hun’ed & Cruch Calhoun. these two juggernauts decided to put that all to an end with a collaborative project titled “Boyz N The Hood” From start to finish these two orchestrated 15 original songs for their fans that they gave out for the culture. Leading there visual assault DoloFilmz aka Vision Gawd, took the first song on the project “Intro” and brought it to life. Check the full visual!