Last week, the National Action Network held their annual conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in Manhattan. With over five thousand attendees, it was the largest convention to date and the biggest national civil rights convening of the year.

The National Action Network’s last conference event was Sharpton Entertainment’s fashion and talent show on Saturday April 29, 2017. The event, billed as the Artivism Fashion Show was organized by both Ashley Sharpton and Dominique Sharpton, Reverend Al Sharpton’s youngest daughters.

The fashion show was hosted by Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, producer and drummer, Amadeus and sports and entertainment journalist, Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Rapper, Mysonne was one of the featured artists on the program. The fashion showcase included clothing from lines like V Hanley Designz by Vedeta Hanley, My Melanin, Irene Gandy Furs & KJS Furs, Readi by Keith Spaulding & Diversity & Bold Designs, Marikayz Creationz by Cymone Gray and Christina’s Lane by Christina Lane.