Tyler, The Creator Confirms There Is No New Album

A while ago, a mysterious website by the name of ScumFuckFlowerBoy.com appeared on the Internet.

Upon visiting the site, visitors were greeted with a countdown that was set to expire on May 4th at midnight with the words “May 2017” in full accessory.

Claiming to have been registered under Tyler, The Creator’s Golf Wang and Golf le Fleur imprints, the site quickly raised speculation surrounding a possible new album from the rapper.

More recently, the de facto frontman of the now disbanded Odd Future took to Twitter to clear the air, shooting down the rumors in some now-deleted tweets.

While we’re disappointed that this signals no new project from Tyler, his recent slew of activity had served as a backing to the claim as he appeared on Frank Ocean’s “Biking” alongside Jay-Z and even created the theme song for Bill Nye’s newest Netflix series.