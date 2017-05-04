Meet Ghost. Not the supernatural entity or the street lord of Showtime’s POWER, but the artist. The rap world knows him as Ghost, but personal associates call him Roderick Harris, Jr. Roderick was born in Bryan, Texas, in the dangerous community “Kurrupt City.” His vivid lyrics will haunt your thoughts, as he shares his life and experience with his music.

Despite being born to parents Nina Goosby and NFL player Rod Harris Sr, Roderick Jr. found himself in a single parent household raised by his entire family. With a younger brother born with half a lung, Roderick Jr. naturally became the protector of his siblings. When his parents did a short bid in jail, it was that moment, Roderick Jr. decided to get his family out of the hood. Check out the video for “JB Brother”.